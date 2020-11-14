In Diwali Message, PM Modi Wishes For Prosperous And Healthy

Diwali 2020: PM Modi today greeted people on the occasion of Diwali.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy," he tweeted.

सभी देशवासियों को दीपावली की हार्दिक मंगलकामनाएं।



According to reports, PM is likely to spend Diwali with soldiers, a tradition he has followed every year since he came to power in 2014.

Some reports suggest the Prime Minister will be in Gujarat while others suggest he will be at a forward area in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer when the country celebrates one of its biggest festivals.

PM Modi also tweeted his tribute to soldiers, urging citizens to light Diyas for those who protected the borders. "This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders," he wrote on a day four soldiers died for the country as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. Three civilians were also killed in the massive flare-up at the Line of Control on Friday.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat may join the Prime Minister on his visit.

Last year, PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with soldiers guarding the Line of Control (LoC).

Saturday's visit will be the second time this year that the PM is interacting with soldiers. In July, he made a surprise visit to a forward post in Ladakh at the height of a border confrontation with China following a clash on June 14 when 20 soldiers died for the country at Galwan Valley.