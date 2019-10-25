Happy Dhanteras 2019: Shoppers Opt For Made-In-India Lights, Crackers Over Chinese

Happy Dhanteras Images 2019: People opt for made-in-India products over Chinese.

As Diwali celebrations begin with Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi today, markets are ready to welcome shoppers for the festive time. Goddess Lakshmi and Kubera, the god of wealth and prosperity, are worshipped today. Lord Dhanwantri, who is considered the creator of Ayurveda, is also worshipped on Dhanteras. The festival is considered auspicious to buy metals like utensils, gold and silver. What, however, is different this time is that shoppers are opting for more made-in-India products instead of going for the Chinese products, reported news agency ANI.

Happy Dhanteras: Made-In-India products preferred by buyers

Markets across India are decorated to welcome the festive buyers.

"We have a whole range of colourful candles - scented, wax, gel-based - and decorative lights," a Guwahati retailer said.

Abhimanyu Saini who sells crackers in the city said, "This year, there are a number of new varieties in the market and we also have a special cracker named "Go Green" which is less polluting."

"There are new kinds of spinners which hover like helicopters. People, this time are buying more India-made lights," Mr Saini told news agency ANI.

Another retailer Vishal said that this year people are leaving behind the Chinese lights and going for the Indian versions.

"We have a range of Indian lights depending on a person's needs and their budget. They would cost between Rs 15 to Rs 250," he said.

"What is selling more are the locally made lights, people are choosing them over others this time," shared Shraddhanand Arya, another retailer.

Dhanteras: How Gold Market Fared

This year, gold rate has touched a new high, crossing Rs 40,000 (per 10 gm), which has led to a decrease in the purchase of gold and jewellery. Shop owners said, they have seem a reduction of 30 per cent in the sale of gold and jewellery this year, reported news agency ANI.

"On this day, people consider it auspicious to buy gold, silver coins. This year too people are coming to purchase, however, we have witnessed a 20-30 per cent dip this time," said Tushar Choksi, a jewellery shop owner in Surat.

"The price hike can be attributed to a number of reasons, one of which is that people in the country and around the globe invest in Gold around this time," he added.

Darpan Patel, a customer said that this time he is buying gold less than what he bought last year.

"Since the price is high this year, we are buying a little less than last time," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

