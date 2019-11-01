Happy Chhath Puja: Dala Chhath Wishes, Images, Photos, WhatsApp, Facebook Status

Chhath 2019: Chhath Puja is being celebrated for 4 days - October 31-November 3 this year.

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun god, the source of energy. It is a four-day festival that is being celebrated from October 31 to November 3 this year. On Chhath Puja, women perform the morning puja by standing in a water body and offering water to the Sun and Chhathi Maiyya, believed to be Sun's sister. The Chhath Puja begins with certain rituals and practices that involve Nahay Khay, followed by Lohanda and Kharna, Sandhya Argh and Suryodaya. The festival holds special significance for childless couples as it is believed that if a couple fasts on Chhath Puja, they will be blessed with a child. The festival is celebrated in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The first sun ray is called Usha and last sun ray is called Pratyusha. Both these sunrays are considered auspicious and worshipped during Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja wishes, messages, images you can send to greet your loved ones:

May this Chhath Puja, come with a beautiful beginning, fresh hope, bright days and new dreams. Happy Chhath Puja!

May prosperity and happiness fill your life. Wish you the best. Happy Chhath Puja!

Sabke dilon mein ho sabke liye pyaar,

Aanewala har din laaye khushiyon ka tyohaar..

Chhath Puja ki haardik shubhkaamnayein!

May the positivity of Chhath puja spread in your life, and fill it with success and glory! Happy Chhath Puja 2019!

Mandir ki ghanti, aarti ki thaali,

Nadi ke kinaare sooraj ki laali,

Zindagi mein aaye khushiyon ki bahaar,

Aapko mubaarak chhath ka tyohaar!

Chhath Puja aae banker ujala,

Khul jaaye aap ki kismet ka taala,

Hamesha aap par meherbaan rahe upar wala

Chhath Puja ki haardik shubhkaamnayein!

Pray to nature, sun and river as fasts begin on Chhath Puja. May all evils get washed away on this auspicious occassion. Happy Chhath Puja!

May this Chhath Puja bring cheer and happiness into your life and life of your loved ones! Happy Chhath Puja!

Sadvichar, sadaachar, prem aur bhakti,

Yahi hai surya dev ko prasann karne ki Shakti,

Chhath Puja ki tahe dil se shubhkaamnayein.

Happy Chhath Puja!

