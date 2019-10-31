Chhath Puja 2019: From Rituals To Importance, Know All About Chhath Festival Dedicated To Sun God

Chhath 2019 will be celebrated on November 2, Saturday, this year.

Chhath Puja is an ode to the Sun God, Surya, who is the God of energy and life force. The Sun God's sister Shashti devi, commonly called Chhathi Maiya, is also worshipped during Chhath puja. Chhath Puja is famous by various names - Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath - and will be celebrated on November 2, Saturday, this year. Chhath Puja is popular in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Chhath puja rituals are observed for four days. These include holy bathing in the river, fasting, standing in water for long periods of time, and offering prayers to the rising and setting sun.

Chhath Puja Timings:

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day - 6:38 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day - 5:51 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 12:51 am on November 2, 2019

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 1:31 am on November 3, 2019

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Chhath Puja is celebrated twice a year.

Chhath Puja is observed twice a year. The Chhath Puja in the summer between March and April is called Chaitra Shashthi or Chaiti Chhath.

What is offered to Sun God during Chhath Puja:

The holy offerings to Sun God include sweets like kheer, rice laddu, fruits like sugarcane, sweet lime and banana. The food prepared during Chhath Puja is vegetarian and is cooked without salt, onions or garlic.

