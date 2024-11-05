Bank Holiday On Chhath: Banks To Close For 4 Days In These States

Chhath Puja is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, UP, and parts of MP.

Chhath Puja 2024 Bank Holiday: As Chhath Puja celebrations commence, banks in certain states will remain closed on designated days, impacting operations for up to four consecutive days in some areas. In addition to educational institutions, banks will close due to the event, including regular weekend holidays, starting on Thursday, November 7, and continuing through Sunday, November 10. These holidays will be observed in the states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Delhi, and Bihar.

Bank closure dates and locations

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on November 7 and 8 in specific regions. On Thursday, November 7, bank branches in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will close early for evening Chhath Puja prayers. The following day, Friday, November 8, banks in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya will observe a holiday for the morning prayers of Chhath Puja and the Wangala Festival. This is followed by the usual second Saturday and Sunday closures on November 9 and 10.

Where Banks Will Remain Open During Chhath

In other states, banks will operate as usual on November 7 and 8. Locations such as Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Mumbai, and several others are not observing a holiday for Chhath Puja, as per the RBI's 2024 holiday list.

Other Bank Holidays in November

Additional bank holidays are slated later in November. On November 15, banks will close in Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and other regions for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima, and Rahas Purnima. Banks will also observe holidays on November 18 for Kanakdas Jayanti and on November 23 for Seng Kutsnem.

Customers in the affected states are advised to plan transactions accordingly, especially as four consecutive days of bank closure during Chhath Puja may delay certain banking services.