Chhath Puja 2019: Sunrise, Sunset Timings In Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Today

Chhath 2019: The prasad offered includes sweets, kheer, thekua, rice laddu and fruits

Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival which is celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh with grandeur. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Sun and his sister Shashti Devi, also known as Chhathi Maiya, to thank them for the bounties of life. This festival doesn't involve any idol worshiping.

The rituals are rigorous and observed over a period of four days. Chhath Puja, observed twice a year, involves bathing in the holy river, fasting and abstaining from drinking water, standing in water for long periods of time, and offering prasad (prayer offerings) to the setting and rising sun.

The prasad offered includes sweets, kheer, thekua, rice laddu and fruits. The food is strictly vegetarian and is cooked without salt, onions or garlic with emphasis on maintaining the purity of the food.

Although the festival is observed most elaborately in Bihar, Jharkhand and UP, it is also celebrated in areas where people from these states have migrated to for work and settled, specially in most parts of north India.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday gave permission to the SDMC park to perform Chhath Puja. The permission has been granted under the condition that the concerned Residents' Association of the area will have to submit a written document stating they have no objection in holding the rituals related to the festival in SDMC park.

This decision comes after a fight broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP workers at Kalkaji on Thursday over the organisation of Chhath Puja in one of the parks.

Sunrise and Sunset timings today in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh:

Chhath Puja Date: November 1

Bihar:

Sunrise: 5:57 am

Sunset: 5:08 pm

Uttar Pradesh:

Sunrise: 6:05 am

Sunset: 5:17 pm



