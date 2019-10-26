Happy Bhai Dooj 2019: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Facebook And Whatsapp Status

Bhaiya Dooj: Sending prayers and my best wishes. Happy Bhaiya Dooj.

Bhai Dooj is a special Hindu festival that celebrates the bond of love between brother and sister, just like Raksha Bandhan. It is also called Bhau-Beej, Bhai Tika or Bhai Phonta. Bhai dooj culminates the 5-day Diwali festival, which starts with Dhateras, followed by Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Pooja, Govardhan Pooja and then Bhaiya Dooj. On Bhai Dooj, sisters invite their brothers home and apply 'teeka' or 'tilak' on their foreheads, and pray for their long life. These days, sisters also go to brother' place and apply the tilak. Both the brother and sister wear festive clothes and prepare dishes. The sisters also get gifts for their brothers. Brothers also present gifts to their sisters and pray for their well-being. The festival is called Bhau Beej among Gujarati, Marathi and Konkani-speaking communities, Bhai Phonta among Bengalis and Bhai Teeka in Nepal.

Here are some Bhai Dooj greetings, images, wishes, Whatsapp Status, SMS you can share with your siblings:

Bhai Dooj messages for your brother:

Thank you for being the pillar of my strength. I am blessed to have you as my big brother. Happy Bhai Phonta!

For guiding me, protecting me and being equally weird like me. I couldn't have asked for a better brother than you. Happy Bhai Dooj, my coolest bro!

I must have done something right that God blessed me with a sweet brother like you. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj: Blessed to have a brother like you. I pray for your happiness and long life, dear brother. May no evil do any harm to you.

Sending prayers and my best wishes. Happy Bhaiya Dooj.

May you be blessed with long, healthy life and you succeed in sphere of your life. Happy Tikka, bhai.

I count my blessings that God gave me such a wonderful brother in you. Thank you for being so warm and affectionate always. Thank you for being you. Happy Bhaiya Dooj.

Happy Bhai Dooj: Happy Tikka, my dear brother.

Brothers are like streetlights along the road, they don't make the distance any shorter but they light up the path and make the walk worthwhile. Love you, bhai!

Bhai Dooj messages for your sister:

This sacred tilak you applu on my forehead, reminds me of you all the time and fills me up with more love for you. You are the best sister in the world! Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj: Wish you long life, health and happiness.

You have always helped me in every way possible whenever I got stuck. Sister, you are my guiding light and I can never thank you enough for being so selfless. Blessed to have you in my life.

To my childhood bully, my soul sister, my protector and my best friend! What would have I done without you! Blessed to be your brother. Love you, behena!

Happy Bahi Dooj: May you have great year ahead.

On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, I want to promise my dear sister that no matter what, I will always stand by your side! Sending you all my love on this special day! Happy Bhai Dooj!

Having a sister is like you is having a best friend! Here's to making more memories together. Thanks for making this Bhai Dooj.

To my childhood bully, my soul sister, my protector and my best friend! What would have I done without you! Thanks for making this Bhai Dooj special for me like always.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.