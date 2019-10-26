Bhai Dooj 2019: Date, Time, Rituals And Significance

Bhai Dooj is also called Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya, Bhai Phonta.

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya, Bhai Phonta, is a special Hindu festival that celebrates the bond of love between brother and sister. On Bhai Dooj, sisters apply 'teeka' or 'tilak' on their foreheads, and pray for their long life. Both the brother and sister wear festive clothes and get gifts for each other. A festive meal is prepared to mark Bhaiya Dooj. The festival is called Bhau Beej among Gujarati, Marathi and Konkani-speaking communities, Bhai Phonta among Bengalis and Bhai Teeka in Nepal. This year Bhai Dooj is on Octover 29, the fifth day of Diwali festivities.

The festival shares similarities with Raksha Bandhan. Per Hindu mythology, Yamraj, the God of Death, visited his siter Yami on this day. Yami, also known as Yamuna, welcomed him with an aarti, applied 'tilak' on his forehead and offered him sweets. Moved by her love, Yamraj presented her with a gift that signified his love and affection towards her. The God of Death also declared that any brother who would receive an 'aarti' and 'tilak' from his sister on this day should never be afraid of death.

This story is the reason why the festival is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya in some parts of the country.

Bhai Dooj pooja timings per drikpanchang.com:

Bhai Dooj on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 01:22 pm to 03:36 pm

Duration - 2 Hours 14 Mins

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 06:13 am on October 29, 2019

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 03:48 AM on Oct 30, 2019

Happy Bhai Dooj!

