Bhai Dooj 2020: Wishes Images, Messages, Status For WhatsApp and Facebook

Bhai Dooj 2020: This tika ceremony signifies sister's sincerest prayers for long life of her brother.

Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, Bhai Phonta is a festival celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or of Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika. It is celebrated during the Diwali or Tihar festival and Holi festival. The celebrations of this day are similar to the festival of Raksha Bandhan. On this day, elder brothers give gifts to their younger sisters.

On the day of the festival, sisters invite their brothers for a sumptuous meal often including their favourite dishes/sweets.

The whole ceremony signifies the duty of a brother to protect his sister, as well as a sister's blessings for her brother.

Carrying forward the ceremony in traditional style, sisters perform arti for their brother and apply a red tika on the brother's forehead. This tika ceremony on the occasion of Bhai dooj signifies the sister's sincerest prayers for the long and happy life of her brother and treat them with gifts. In return, elder brothers bless their sisters and may treat them also with gifts or cash.

Here are some of the images you cam share with your loved ones on bhai dooj:

Here are some of the messages you cam share with your loved ones on bhai dooj: