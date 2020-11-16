PM Modi, Other Political Leaders Greet Nation On Festival Of 'Bhai Dooj'

Bhai Dooj 2020: PM Modi extended his best wishes to all on the festival which marks the end of Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a festival similar to Rakhi that celebrates the bond of love between brothers and sisters.

Bhai Dooj also marks the end of the five-day Diwali celebrations.

"Best wishes to all of you on the holy occasion of Bhai Dooj," Prime Minister Modi wrote on the mincroblogging website.

भाई दूज के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2020

Many other leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, joined the Prime Minister in congratulating the country on this festival.

"Wishing everyone a very happy festival of Bhai Dooj," Mr Shah tweeted.

"Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen of the holy festival of brotherhood, symbol of unwavering love of brothers and sisters. Wish you such endless love and trust between your brothers and sisters and always have their wishes fulfilled," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar wrote.

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, Bhathru Dwithiya and Yama Dwitiya, is celebrated across the country. Mythologically, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj - the God of death - on Kartik Dwitiya. Since then, it is believed, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives on this day.

PM Modi and Mr Shah, whose team led the Gujarat state government for three terms starting 2002, also wished good health and prosperity to people on the Gujarati New Year's day today.

"A Happy New Year to all Gujarati brothers and sisters. I wish you all good health, prosperity and happiness in the new year," PM Modi wrote.