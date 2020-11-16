Bhai Dooj 2020: This Bhai Dooj, Celebrate With These Amazing Gifts For Your Brother Or Sister

Bhai Dooj 2020: This tika ceremony signifies sister's sincerest prayers for the long life of her brother.

Diwali, the biggest of all the Hindu festivals, is marked by five days of celebration, wherein the last day of the Diwali is being celebrated as Bhai Dooj. It is an occasion that celebrates the love and bond between brothers and sisters. They meet and greet each other on this special day and appreciate the love, care and trust that they share for each other. But any festival is incomplete without gifts. Brothers and sisters eagerly wait for their respective gifts on Bhai Dhooj. So, on this day of sibling bonding, don't gift them the boring chocolates and sweets; gift them something interesting. And we are here to help you out with some unique ideas for making it special for your dear siblings.

Gadgets: If your sibling is tech-savvy then nothing can be more satisfying to him/her then a latest tech item. Fitness watches, bluetooth speaker, power bank or bluetooth earphone can make for perfect gift choices. They are both useful and cool.

Customised Gifts: If you wish to add a personal touch to your gift then customised items are the best of all choices. You can give a customised T-shirt, mobile back cover or a cup. Nowadays, there are lots of options for personalizing things online.

Bean Bags: If your brother or sister is an indoor person, who enjoys his or her company with novels or series, then bean bags becomes a perfect pick for them.

Clothing Apparels: Clothes are always an ideal gifting choice for every occasion. So you can gift them a dress or a shirt and help them enhance their wardrobe collection. Clothes are something that your dear ones will cherish and appreciate for long. Also, winter is here. You can gift them a jacket or a pullover.

Gift card: It is a safe gifting option. When you aren't sure what is the requirement of your sibling then let them decide the best gift for themselves. A gift card can be of any particular apparel store or an online shopping site, allowing them to pick the gift that best suits their wants.