Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Share With Brothers And Sisters

Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhai Tika, or Bhau Beej in different regions of India, is a cherished Hindu festival celebrating the special bond between brothers and sisters. According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj falls on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. It is the final festival of the five-day Diwali celebration and holds great emotional and cultural value. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23.

Bhai Dooj Shubh Muhurat: On this day, sisters perform aarti for their brothers, apply tilak on their foreheads, and offer sweets. In return, brothers give gifts and promise to protect their sisters throughout life. The most auspicious window for the tilak ceremony is during the Aparahna (afternoon) period, which falls between 1:13 PM and 3:28 PM on October 23.

Bhai Dooj strengthens the bond of love, trust, and care between siblings. In today's digital age, even if brothers and sisters live far apart, video calls, virtual tilaks, and online gifts help keep the tradition alive. You can also celebrate the special bond by sending wishes, sharing quotes and images, and updating your Facebook and WhatsApp status to mark the occasion.

Here are some heartfelt messages and wishes to share with your brothers and sisters:

To my amazing brother, thank you for being my guide and my cheerleader.

You're my lifelong protector and best friend. Happy Bhai Dooj, dear brother.

Happy Bhai Dooj to the one who has been my partner in crime, my confidant, and my best friend. Here's to many more years of togetherness.

Warm wishes on Bhai Dooj! May the thread of love between siblings be unbreakable, and may this festival bring joy to every brother and sister's heart.

To my brother, thank you for all the times you stood by me. Happy Bhai Dooj!

To my brother, may your journey be smooth, your heart happy, and your life prosperous.

Sending warm wishes on Bhai Dooj to the one who adds so much colour and joy to my life. Here's to the beautiful relationship we share!

You've always stood by me like a pillar of strength. Thank you for being my forever protector. Happy Bhai Dooj!

No matter how far we are, I always feel your love and blessings. Happy Bhai Dooj, my dear brother/sister!

A sister's prayers and a brother's love make this festival complete Happy Bhai Dooj.

Happy Bhai Dooj to the sister who completes my world with kindness and care

A brother is a friend given by nature, and a sister is a gift to the heart — together they make life beautiful. Happy Bhai Dooj!

The bond between a brother and sister is one of life's greatest treasures — strong, pure, and eternal

No matter where life takes us, the love and memories we share will always keep us connected. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj Facebook and WhatsApp Status

-Because of you, my childhood was full of fun. Happy Bhai Dooj!

-Miles apart, but always connected by heart.

-You're not just my sibling, you're my forever friend.

-Bhai Dooj vibes, sibling pride!

-A bond made of love, laughter & lifelong memories.

-Siblings may fight, but their love never fades. Happy Bhai Dooj

-To the one who knows all my secrets and still loves me the same – Happy Bhai Dooj

-From childhood fights to lifelong support – our bond is forever.

Happy Bhai Dooj Quotes

"Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero." – Marc Brown

"A sister is both your mirror – and your opposite." – Elizabeth Fishel

"Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet." – Vietnamese Proverb

"A sibling is the lens through which you see your childhood." – Ann Hood