Hanuman Jayanti Procession Attacked With Stones In Uttarakhand, 4 Injured

A Hanuman Jayanti procession was attacked with stones while it was crossing through a village in Bhagwanpur area near Roorkee in Haridwar district on Saturday evening leaving four persons injured.

Tension mounted in the area as people from adjoining villages gathered at the spot but a timely intervention by police brought the situation under control, DIG Garhwal range KS Nagnyal said.

Nine persons were arrested and an FIR against 13 was lodged in connection with the incident.

Four persons who were part of the procession also sustained minor injuries, he said. The official also visited the spot on Sunday to instill confidence among people in the area.

Stones were hurled at the procession from rooftops when it was passing through Dada Jalalpur village. It triggered a stampede like situation as people in the procession began to run for cover but police was informed immediately and the situation was brought under control with deployment of police and PAC personnel, Haridwar's SP (rural) Pramendra Dobhal said.

