Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Celebrate Lord Hanuman's Birthday At Home This Year

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Muhurat, Puja Vidhi

Hanuman Jayanti, one of the most popular festivals in India, is on Tuesday, 27th April. According to mythology, Hanuman Jayantiis the day when Lord Hanuman was born. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha or the Full Moon phase moon in the month of Chaitra. Hanuman Jayanti comes a few days after Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Ram. Hanuman Ji is often referred to as Ram Bhakt Hanuman as he is the greatest disciple of Lord Ram. Lord Hanuman is also called Pawan Putr Hanuman because he is the son of the wind god, according to mythology. Amid the pandemic this year, Hanuman Jayanticelebrations are low-key. There are Covid-linked restrictions in place to control the spread of the disease. We have listed out ways you can celebrate Hanuman Jayanti at home with family.

Hanuman Jayanti puja time: The Chaitra Purnima tithi for Hanuman Jayanti began at 12:44 PM on 26th April 26 and will end at 9:01 AM on 27th April.

Hanuman Mantra:Om Hanumate Namah

Hanuman Gayatri Mantra: Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi || Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat

Hanuman Beeja Mantra:Aum Aeem Bhreem Hanumate Shree Ram Dootaaya Namaha

Puja vidhi for Hanuman Jayanti

Traditionally people keep a deity or photo of Lord Hanuman at the alter

A lamp and insence sticks are lit

A coconut, sweets and flowers are offered to Hanuman Ji

Sandalwood paste and ghee are also offered

Members of the family recite Hanuman Chalisa together

Here's how you can celebrate Hanuman Jayanti at home

Pray together: Both the young and the old enjoy celebrating Hanuman Jayanti. Involve everyone in the family to pay respect to Hanuman Ji. Decorate the alter or mandir together. Light a small ceremonial diya. All this can be done while chanting mantras. You can also recite the famous Hanuman Chalisa together or listen to it.

Prepare favourite food of Lord Hanuman together: Bundi and besan ladoos are believed to be the favourite sweets of Hanuman Ji. Look up on the Internet and make these goodies.

Watch movies of Lord Hanuman together: Films based on mythological stories of Hanuman Ji, Krishna, Ganesha or the Ramayana and Mahabharata are a big hit among children. Here are some of the films - Stories of Bajrangbali (1976), Hanuman (2005), Bal Hanuman Series (2006-12) and Return of Hanuman (2007)

Here's wishing all Happy Hanuman Jayanti!