Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook Messages To Share

Hanuman Jayanti 2021:Lord Hanuman's birthday is celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti. An ardent devotee of Lord Ram, Hanuman Ji, is in the hearts of scores of Hindu devotees for his love for Lord Rama. On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees fast, recite Hanuman Chalisa and read the Sundar Kaand, which narrates the adventures of Hanuman Ji and his selflessness, strength and devotion to Lord Rama. Devotees believe that reciting the Sundar Kaand and Hanuman Chailisa makes one's life smooth and happy. According to mythology, Lord Hanuman was born during Chaitra Purnima just after sunrise, to Mata Anjana and Kesari. Do you know how many names Lord Hanuman has? As he is known to destroy all evil, Lord Hanuman is also known as Sankatmochan, Dukhbhanjan, Maruti Nandan, Pawanputra among others. Here are some Hanuman Jayanti wishes, status, messages you can share with your friends and family:

Happy Hanuman Jayanti wishes to share

Happy Hanuman Jayanti! May Hanuman Ji bless you with power and compassion.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti! I wish you joy, peace and contentment on Hanuman Jayanti

On this Hanuman Jayanti, I wish you happiness and prosperity. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021!

Best wishes to you and your family on Hanuman Jayanti.

May Lord Hanuman bless you and your family during these difficult times. Wish you Happy Hanuman Jayanti

Happy Hanuman Jayanti messages to share on Facebook

Janam diwas Ram bhakt Hanuman ka,

Jalai vishal Lanka jisne sirf apni poonch se,

Janm Diwas hai aaj uss balwaan ka,

Badhai ho janm diwas hanuman ka!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

May Pawan Putra Hanuman bless us all

Pray that Hanuman Ji makes the lives of all bright and beautiful. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Bajrangi teri pooja se har kaam hota hai,

Dar par tere aate hi door agyan hota hai,

Ram ji ke charnon mein dhyan hota hai,

Inke darshan se bigda har kaam hota hai,

Hanuman Jayanti ki haardik shubhkaamnayein.



Hanuman Jayanti quotes and mantras

Hanuman Mantra : Om Hanumate Namah

: Om Hanumate Namah Hanuman Mantra: Om Aing Hring Hanumate Ramdutay Lankavidhvansnay Anjani Garbh Sambhutay Shakini Dakini Dakini Vidhvanssnay Kilikili Bubukaren Vibhishanay Hanumaddevay Om Hring Shring Haung Ha Phat Swaha

Om Aing Hring Hanumate Ramdutay Lankavidhvansnay Anjani Garbh Sambhutay Shakini Dakini Dakini Vidhvanssnay Kilikili Bubukaren Vibhishanay Hanumaddevay Om Hring Shring Haung Ha Phat Swaha Hanuman Gayatri Mantra : Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi || Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat

: Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi || Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat Hanuman Beeja Mantra: Aum Aeem Bhreem Hanumate Shree Ram Dootaaya Namaha

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Status to share

