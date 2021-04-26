Chaitra Purnima 2021: Know All About The Auspicious Chaitra Purnima

Chaitra Purnima, on 27th April, is one of the most significant and auspicious days of the Hindu calendar. Close on the heals of the country-wide harvest and New Year festivals - Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Bhogali Bihu among others - Chaitra Purnimais the first Full Moon or Purnima tithi. Chaitra Purnima is observed with great devotion. The rituals are unique to families depending on traditions and the household deities.
Chaitra Purnima date and muhurat
- Chaitra Purnima is on Tuesday, April 27
- Purnima tithi began at 12:44 PM today
- Purnima tithi will end at 9:01 AM on April 27
On Chaitra Purnima, Hanuman Jayanti or the birthday of Lord Hanuman is also celebrated. If you are observing Chaitra Purnima, here the rituals for you.
Chaitra Purnima rituals and puja vidhi
- On Chaitra Purnima, many devotees observe a day-long fast, from the beginning to the end of the Purnima tithi.
- People worship Lord Satyanarayana, an avataar of Lord Vishnu, on the Purnima day.
- Many devotees also worship their Kul Devta or household deity. The Kul Devta and parampara or traditions are passed on across generations
- On Chaitra Purnima, devotees wake up early and take a bath before sunrise
- Devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and start the Satyanarayana fast
- Devotees read the Satyanarayana Katha and sacred items like sandalwood paste, moli, fruits and sweets are offered on a banana leaf
- Lamps and incense sticks are lit during the puja
- In the evening, after the moon rises, Arghya or offerings are made to the moon god.
- Since Hanuman Jayanti is also celebrated on Chaitra Purnima, people read the Ramayana and also recite the Hanuman Chalisa.
- Charity work is an important part of Chaitra Purnima and people didtribute food, money, clothes and other items.