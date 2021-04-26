Chaitra Purnima 2021: Know All About The Auspicious Chaitra Purnima

Chaitra Purnima is on April 27th. Know all about Chaitra Purnima

Chaitra Purnima, on 27th April, is one of the most significant and auspicious days of the Hindu calendar. Close on the heals of the country-wide harvest and New Year festivals - Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Bhogali Bihu among others - Chaitra Purnimais the first Full Moon or Purnima tithi. Chaitra Purnima is observed with great devotion. The rituals are unique to families depending on traditions and the household deities.

Chaitra Purnima date and muhurat

Chaitra Purnima is on Tuesday, April 27

Purnima tithi began at 12:44 PM today

Purnima tithi will end at 9:01 AM on April 27



On Chaitra Purnima, Hanuman Jayanti or the birthday of Lord Hanuman is also celebrated. If you are observing Chaitra Purnima, here the rituals for you.

Chaitra Purnima rituals and puja vidhi