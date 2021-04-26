Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Date, Time, Significance Of Hanuman Jayanti Here

2021 Hanuman Jayanti: Know all about Lord Hanuman and Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti is on 27th April. Celebrated widely across India, Hanuman Jayanti, falls on the Full Moon day or Purnima Tithi in the month of Chaitra, according to the Hindu calendar. Hanuman Jayanti, considered to be the birthday of Lord Hanuman is also celebrated in Nepal. Many devotees refer to Lord Hanuman as the Vanar Devta or Ram Bhakt Hanuman as he is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram who was always by his side.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 date and time

Hanuman Jayanti is on Tuesday, 27th April

Purnima tithi begins at 12:44 PM on 26th April 26

Purnima tithi ends at 9:01 AM on 27th April

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is of great significance for the all who worship Lord Hanuman. The Vanar god is the son of Mata Anjana and Kesari. According to legends, he is also believed to be the son of Vayu Deva or the wind god. Lord Hanuman, the most committed devotee of Lord Rama, is one of the key figures in the epic Ramayana. Lord Hanuman is believed to be an epitome of Shakti and Bhakti or the combination of strength, compassion, love for his master and devotion.

Devotees believe that all who pray to Lord Hanuman are able to overcome the toughest adversaries. Lord Hanuman is described as someone who always successfully tackled odds and difficult circumstances.

Wishing all a Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021 in advance!