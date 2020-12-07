BJP's Rajasthan Partner Says Decision On Staying In Alliance After December 8

Hanuman Beniwal said that a decision on staying in alliance will be taken after December 8.

Demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdraw the farm laws, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal on Sunday announced that the party will take a decision on whether or not to stay in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after December 8.

The RLP, an ally of BJP in Rajasthan, has also extended its support to the call for Bharat Bandh by farmers on December 8.

"Rashtriya Loktantrik Party supports the call for "Bharat Bandh" by farmers. The Prime Minister should take back the farm laws. We will take a decision on whether RLP will stay in NDA or not after December 8," Mr Beniwal, RLP chief and Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan's Nagaur constituency, told media.

"We are calling an emergency meeting on December 8. If needed, we will march towards Delhi for the rights of farmers," he added.

Earlier, on November 30, Mr Beniwal had termed the three new farm laws as "black laws" and said that his party will "think about continuing its support" to the ruling BJP-led NDA if these are not repealed.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had earlier this year pulled out of NDA and BJP-led government in protest against the three new farm laws.

Meanwhile, several political parties have come out in support of farmers' call for bandh.