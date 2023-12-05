'Hajj Policy For 2024 Issued By Indian Government': Smriti Irani

47 percent Hajis last year were women, said Smriti Irani (File)

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that the Hajj policy for 2024 has been issued by the Indian government and the application form is also available for those who want to go for Hajj.

The Union Minister noted that last year's Hajj yatra was special for Muslim women from India as more than 4,300 such women went on the annual pilgrimage without a Mehram (male guardian).

"We welcomed Saudi Arabia's Minister for Hajj and Umrah (Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah). Hajj policy for 2024 has been issued by the Indian Government. The application form is also available for those who want to go to Hajj. 47 percent Hajis last year were women," Union Minister Smriti Irani told ANI.

"More than 4,300 women completed Hajj last year without a Mehram (male guardian). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insisted that there should be special arrangements for Divyang citizens. We spoke to the Saudi Arabian minister about women's security and facilities for the Divyang travellers," she added.

Earlier, while addressing the nation during the 103rd episode of his monthly radio broadcast. 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi termed the Hajj pilgrimage by Muslim women from India, without their male parents or custodians, as a 'huge transformation'.

He said he received numerous letters from Muslim women, sharing their experiences from the Hajj this year.

"I received a lot of letters (ahead of his latest 'Mann Ki Baat' address), which brought me great joy. These letters have been written by Muslim women, who recently returned from the Hajj pilgrimage. Their journey this year was very special in many ways," PM Modi said.

"These are the women, who performed their Hajj rituals without any male companion or Mehram. And, such pilgrims numbered not 50 or 100, but more than 4,000. This marks a huge transformation," he added.

Every year, millions of Muslims around the world embark on the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca. This spiritual journey holds immense significance in the lives of believers, offering an opportunity to connect with Allah, seek forgiveness, and strengthen their faith. The heartfelt desire to be among those walking to Mina, echoing the Labaik with the crowd, and performing the rituals of Hajj is a sentiment shared by countless Muslims across the globe.

Hajj is a unique manifestation of unity, as Muslims from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and nations gather in the sacred land of Makkah to perform the rituals together.

It draws people from different walks of life towards a common purpose -- setting aside their differences, and embracing one another as equals before Allah.

