'Had Good Conversation': PM Modi Meets Qatar Ruler At Dubai Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai on Friday, as they discussed bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in the oil-rich country.

"On the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai yesterday, had the opportunity to meet HH Sheikh @TamimBinHamad, the Amir of Qatar.

"We had a good conversation on the potential of bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar," PM Modi posted on X on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi had a hectic schedule as he addressed four sessions at the UN climate change conference, met various world leaders and also held some bilateral meetings.

