Gwalior Girl Fights Off 3 Men Who Tried To Kidnap Her Near Police Station

A shocking incident in Gwalior has once again raised alarming questions about women's safety. This time, right under the nose of the police. Three men in an autorickshaw allegedly tried to kidnap a first-year student in broad daylight, barely 50 steps away from the women's police station in Padav.

The incident was captured on CCTV. According to the police, it happened at 11 am when the girl was walking to college. An autorickshaw parked nearby suddenly pulled up behind her. One of the men inside grabbed her hand, while another jumped out and tried to lift her by the leg. The auto driver reportedly shouted at the others to force her inside the vehicle.

Showing remarkable courage, the minor fought back, freed herself from their grip, and ran toward the women's police station for help. However, before assistance could reach, the men abandoned the autorickshaw and fled on foot.

The girl, terrified and shocked, returned home and came to the police station later to file a complaint.

The police have seized the autorickshaw. They are searching for the accused.

The area where the incident took place is between a women's polytechnic college and a police station for women - a location that should have been the safest for any young student.

"We have filed a case against the unidentified men and are close to identifying them through CCTV footage. Arrests will follow soon," inspector Shailendra Bhargava of Padav police station said.

The incident has sparked outrage and fear among residents, with many questioning how such a brazen attempt could happen in one of the city's most crowded areas and so close to a police station.