Guwahati's 'Naglok' Theme Durga Puja Draws Record Crowd

Lakhs of Durga Puja revellers gathered at the Bishnupur Sarbajanin Durga Puja pandal in Guwahati as the puja committee celebrated its 76th year and Platinum Jubilee in 2026 with a unique, water-based 'Naglok' or Kingdom of Serpents theme.

The pandal has emerged as a major attraction with its underwater-inspired design, featuring a Shivling beneath a waterfall at the entrance and beautifully crafted sculptures of Naag Devta.

In a distinctive arrangement, visitors can travel through the water-themed setting in specially arranged boats to reach the main puja pandal and witness the idol of Goddess Durga.

The unique concept has drawn large crowds, with visitors expressing excitement and admiration for the elaborate decorations and creative presentation.

Five-year-old Mridhusmita Pal, a Class II student, shared her excitement after visiting the pandal.

"I felt very good, and this puja was also very good. We are so happy to see Naglok today. It has been made so beautifully. Inside, I saw Durga Maa, Naag and Cheel. I liked everything."

Bishnupur Durga Puja Committee adviser Piyush Kanti Dey said the Naglok theme was chosen to make the Platinum Jubilee celebration special by presenting traditional stories and the divine forms associated with the serpent kingdom.

"This year's theme is Naglok. We have presented the divine forms associated with the Naag Devta through this concept. I have been involved with this puja for 76 years, and as we are celebrating our Platinum Jubilee, I wanted to introduce a special theme for the occasion. We always try to bring something new and create an attraction that people have not experienced before."

Dey also said the committee had made special arrangements to manage the large crowds and ensure the safety of visitors. Volunteers and NCC cadets have been deployed, while CCTV cameras are being used to monitor the premises.

He added that the committee was prepared to assist children, elderly visitors and anyone requiring immediate help, with a focus on ensuring a smooth and safe experience for everyone.

The 76th edition of the Bishnupur Sarbajanin Durga Puja has turned into a major festive attraction in Guwahati, combining religious devotion, traditional mythology and creative presentation through its distinctive Naglok theme.