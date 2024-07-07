Body Of 8-Year-Old Who Fell In A Drain Found After 3 Day-Long Search Op

The parents initially identified the body on the basis of photographs shared with them.

The body of an eight-year-old boy who had fallen into a stormwater drain in Guwahati on Thursday, was recovered about 4 km downstream in the Rajgarh area of the city, police said.

The body was identified by his parents at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where it was taken after being retrieved on Sunday.

A police officer said that the body was recovered by rescue agencies in the Rajgarh area, more than 4 km downstream from hilly Jyotinagar, where the boy had fallen into the drain.

The parents initially identified the body on the basis of photographs shared with them, and later physically verified it at the GMCH morgue.

Abhinash Sarkar had slipped from his father's scooter and fell into the open drain on Thursday evening, as they were returning home amid a heavy downpour.

Multiple agencies, including NDRF and SDRF, had launched a search operation, pressing into action different machinery and sniffer dogs.

Abhinash's father had also carried out a search operation by himself, wading through the drain, slush and garbage with a stick in his hand for the last three days.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited the search site on Saturday, and consoled the family, assuring all measures to find the missing boy.

Mr Sarma condoled the death of the boy.

"HCM Dr @himantabiswa has expressed his deepest condolences to Shri Hiralal Sarkar and family on their tragic loss. HCM also thanked the NDRF, SDRF, Assam Police and District authorities for their search efforts," the CMO tweeted.

