Gurgaon's Work-From-Home Advisory To Offices Today Amid Rain Forecast

The city faced prolonged power cuts and traffic jams as it was lashed with torrential rain.

Following the Chandigarh weather department's forecast of rain with thunderstorms today, the Gurugram administration has advised private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion on roads. Heavy rain and thunderstorm in Delhi and its adjoining areas early this morning led to massive traffic jams and affected flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The district administration is hoping less traffic on roads will also help the civic agencies to take up dewatering and repair works expeditiously.

The city faced prolonged power cuts and traffic jams as it was lashed with torrential rain and thunderstorm on Monday morning. Many commuters were stuck on roads and waterlogging led to traffic snarls. Several trees were uprooted during the storm.

According to the weather department, this was the first moderate-intensity storm of this season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said vulnerable structures and kutcha houses could suffer damage due to thunderstorms, and traffic disruptions are likely.

According to news agency PTI, the worst affected stretches were Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52, and Daulatabad Flyover.

At least 2,500 police personnel were deployed at major key points to manage traffic, Ravinder Kumar Tomar, DCP (traffic), told PTI.

The Gurugram traffic police had also earlier tweeted requesting people to work from home. "We do not have that option, but those who do, may consider exercising the option to work from home," they said.

The weather office has predicted rainfall along with gusty winds from May 21 to 24.