Gurugram Woman Duped Of Rs 35 Lakh On Pretext Of Investing In Stock Market

Unidentified cyber fraudsters duped a woman of around Rs 35 lakh In Gurugram on the pretext of investing in the stock market, said police.

According to a complaint filed by Sakshi Jain, a resident of DLF Phase 2, she got a call in which she was allegedly lured with a promise of huge return by investing in the stock market. She agreed to invest some amount initially, she said.

"After which I was added to a Whatsapp group in the name of Apollo Global L127. I had invested some amount and got a huge profit as shown in my digital account, and then I was motivated to invest more. In this way, I had invested a total of Rs 34.91 lakh from March 20 to May 13.

"But when I asked to withdraw the money, I was told to invest more amount again, and then I told my husband Ashish Gupta about this and then I found myself duped," Sakshi said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the cyber crime east police station on Tuesday. A senior cyber police officer said that the probe is underway.

