Gurugram Woman Arrested For Filing 'Fake' Rape Cases Against 8: Police

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly 'honey-trapping' and filing fake rape cases against several men, police said.

The woman, reportedly a student of BA (hons), confessed to have accused eight men of rape and got cases filed against them, they said, adding that she was produced in a city court on Wednesday and was later sent to judicial custody.

The woman's mother and another man identified as Narender Yadav involved in the racket are on the run, ACP (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.

“While the girl has been sent to jail, we are probing the matter from all angles. Our teams are conducting raids to nab the mother of the girl and another accused,” he said.

A social activist had approached police against the accused in October and the state women commission had also earlier taken cognisance of the issue and demanded formation of an SIT, Mr Sangwan said.

He said on Tuesday a Karnal-based woman filed a complaint against the same woman at New Colony Police Station.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her son had rented a room from the woman on October 15, but within few days of moving in she threatened him with a case.

“In October, when my son was seeking a house to rent in Vijay Park area, he saw a mobile number on a ‘To let' board and made the call."

“There was a woman on the other side who said she would let the room to my son,” the woman said in her complaint.

She said that at first the woman started calling his son on phone but later began threatening him.

Acting on her complaint, an FIR was registered at the police station and the woman was arrested.

New Colony Police Station SHO Rajesh Kumar said that out of eight alleged fake cases the woman filed, four were cancelled, three are pending in the court, and two are under investigation.

“We have taken the woman's mobile phone in our possession and are investigating the matter further,” he said.

