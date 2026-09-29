Gurugram Thar Driver Arrested Days After He Hit Bike On Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram Police on Tuesday arrested the driver of the Thar Roxx that had earlier knocked down a motorcyclist on the Dwarka Expressway and driven off without hesitation.

The incident, which took place on the night of September 26, came to light after the dashcam footage of the car driving behind went viral.

Taking note of the incident, Gurugram Police initiated immediate action and identified the accused and the vehicle - a black Thar Roxx. Subsequently, a case was registered at Gurugram Sector-10A Police Station under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

On Tuesday, Gurugram Sector 93 police caught and arrested the accused driver from the city. He was identified as Manmeet, a resident of Mundhal Khurd in Haryana's Bhiwani district.

Read : On Camera, Thar Roxx Knocks Down Biker On Dwarka Expressway, Flees

Separately, police earlier recovered the black Thar Roxx from a service station in Gurugram's Sector 93. It has been taken into custody.

The statements of the motorcycle rider, Rajesh Kumar, and the pillion rider, Dinesh, were also recorded in relation to the case.

What Happened?

The incident happened after 8 pm on September 26, when the speeding SUV entered the service lane of the Dwarka Expressway from the left and attempted to cross several lanes at once. Then, it found some space between a car and the affected bike.

Without even waiting for a second, the Thar driver came through the narrow space, hitting the motorcyclist in the process. Then it sped away without looking back.

The two men were thrown off the bike and suffered minor injuries. Both were seen wearing helmets.

Investigation into the case is still underway, and further action will be taken on facts that emerge during the probe.