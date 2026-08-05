Gurugram Scooter Rider Shocked By Rs 1 Lakh Pending Traffic Fines

Clear your pending challans on time was the message from Gurugram Traffic Police after it appeared that a man caught during a routine check had traffic fines totalling Rs 1 lakh, which is two times the cost of his vehicle.

According to the traffic police, the team was conducting vehicle checks at Gurugram's Rajiv Chowk when they spotted a young man, without a helmet, riding his scooter on the wrong side towards Medanta Hospital. The rider was identified as Prashant.

When asked for the scooter's documents, he failed to produce them. The police then checked the vehicle's details using its registration number.

Most of the challans, police said, were issued for riding without a helmet, lacking insurance or a pollution certificate, and driving against the flow of traffic.

Reports indicate that these violations occurred repeatedly between 2017 and 2024.

During questioning, the rider revealed that the 2017-model scooter, estimated to be worth around Rs 50,000, was registered in his sister's name. He works at a medical shop near Medanta Hospital.

The traffic police have impounded the scooter in accordance with the rules.