Gurugram Police Launches QR Code Feedback System For Visitors

In a unique initiative, the Gurugram police will soon install QR codes at all the police stations in the district to get visitors feedback via QR codes, officials said.

Vikas Arora, Gurugram Commissioner of Police, started this initiative on Thursday after he himself took feedback on the work of the police from the common man.

A special programme was organised at the Sadar police station, Gurugram, to launch this unique initiative of taking feedback through digital technology.

The Gurugram Police Commissioner attended this programme as the chief guest, and he inaugurated it by giving detailed information about this unique initiative.

Addressing all the people present at the launch programme, he said that QR codes will be installed in all the police stations of Gurugram to make the police action more effective.

Under this unique initiative, QR codes will be installed in all the police stations of Gurugram, by scanning which the visitors coming to the police station will be able to share the rating of the work of the police and their suggestions digitally.

Visitors, victims or complainants coming to the police station for police assistance will be able to give their feedback related to police action or assistance by scanning this QR code, the police officer said.

When a person or complainant scans the QR code installed at the police station to give their feedback about police functioning or action, an online page will open in which they can give their feedback or response by selecting/entering options like rating through stars, name of the complainant, mobile phone number, date of complaint, type of complaint, name of the concerned police officer, their opinion, cleanliness of the police station, whether staff was available or not, whether the visitor was helped by the staff or not, and whether the visitor's problem was resolved or not, etc, the Police Commissioner added.

After the response or feedback given by the complainants, the action and behaviour of all the police stations will be assessed, and on that basis, the police functioning will be improved by giving instructions by the Police Commissioner of Gurugram.

"The main objective of installing a QR code in the police station and taking feedback from the complainant is to take effective action on people's complaints, improve the shortcomings in the police working style, and prepare an effective working style," Police Commissioner Arora added.

Gaurav Rajpurohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East); Karan Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Gurugram; along with the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police, Station House Officers (SHOs), and other police officers were present during the event.

