'Not Accidental, Calculated': Probe Reveals Biker Sia Was Intentionally Hit

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Gurugram hit-and-run involving biker Shivani Chauhan, also known as Sia on social media, has found that the act was "not an accident". The probe has concluded that it was an "intentional act".

Over a month after the incident, the SIT probe has found that the accused Kalyan Bainsla deliberately rammed his car into her motorcycle after misbehaving with her and all charges in the FIR, including attempt to murder, are likely to be retained in the chargesheet, police said on Tuesday.

Gurugram Hit-And-Run Recap

Shivani, known as "Rebel Wheels Sia" on Instagram, was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports motorcycle with a group of bikers on Gurugram's plush Golf Course Road on the morning of September 13 when a white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz started following her. Sia alleged that the occupants of the vehicle repeatedly approached her motorcycle and made inappropriate gestures.

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According to Sia, there were four people in the car, and they appeared to be intoxicated.

Sia continued riding before the white sedan overtook, hit her and drove away. Sia fell on the road and rolled several times. The action camera mounted on her bike captured sparks coming from her vehicle after the metal parts hit the road and skidded. Sia suffered minor injuries to her hands and legs.

The case came to light after Sia posted a video of the incident on Instagram. Subsequently, Gurugram Police arrested Bainsla and his friend, Lavnish, from Rajgarh in Dausa, Rajasthan. Both are currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail, Gurugram after their bail pleas were rejected.

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What SIT Found

Following his arrest, Bainsla had admitted the collision was his fault but denied hitting Sia deliberately, claiming he "lost control near a U-turn".

The SIT report, however, has concluded "this was not an accident, but a calculated, intentional act", a senior police officer said.

The probe revealed that Bainsla "deliberately rammed his vehicle into the female biker's motorcycle following an act of misbehaviour", the officer said.

The five-member SIT, led by ACP (Crimes Against Women) Sushila, recently submitted its report to the Police Commissioner.

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"The SIT has prepared a draft of the charge sheet. The charge sheet will be filed in court within a week, in accordance with the sections of law applied in the FIR," said ACP (Crimes Against Women) Sushila.

Following Shivani's complaint, the Gurugram police filed an FIR under sections 78 (physical and digital stalking), 79 (use any word, sound, gesture, object, or intrusion of privacy with the intent to insult the modesty of a woman), and 109 (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS. A notice from the Haryana Commission for Women, Police Commissioner Sibash Kaviraj had constituted the SIT.

(With inputs from PTI)