After Teen, Father Forced To Walk Naked, Cops Parade Accused Without Shirt

Three people arrested for allegedly stripping and parading a teenage boy, his father and a friend through a Kolkata neighbourhood were taken back to the scene of the incident by police on Tuesday, where they were made to walk through the locality wearing shorts.

The accused, identified as the father, maternal uncle and elder brother of a minor girl who was allegedly in a relationship with the aforementioned teenage boy, were taken to Khudiram Palli in the Sarsuna area of Behala, with ropes tied around their waists. They were bare-chested and barefoot during the exercise, according to police.

This came two days after the alleged assault and public humiliation of the boy, his father and their friend, with videos showing the incident circulating on social media.

The accused were made to walk through the same neighbourhood where the three victims had allegedly been forced to parade naked. Some residents described the police action as instant justice for the humiliation inflicted on the victims, although the investigation into the allegations remains underway.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday evening, when the 17-year-old boy went to meet his minor girlfriend in the Sarsuna police station area, accompanied by a friend. The girl's family allegedly discovered the two together after the boy kissed her, an act reportedly witnessed by a friend of the girl's maternal uncle.

The information was subsequently conveyed to the girl's father and maternal uncle, who allegedly arrived at the scene and took the two boys to a house in Khudiram Palli. There, the teenager and his friend were allegedly confined and assaulted, while members of the girl's family summoned the teenager's father to the house.

The father, who arrived after being called, was also allegedly assaulted. According to police, several people attacked him before the girl's maternal uncle presented him with a gun and demanded that he choose between shooting his own son and walking naked through the streets with him.

The family alleges that the three were threatened with death if they refused to comply.

The victims allegedly chose to walk naked because they feared for their lives. They were then forced to walk for approximately 50 metres along a lane outside the house, while people recorded the episode on their phones.

Police said the teenager and his friend were initially held captive and assaulted before the father was summoned. The victims were allegedly beaten with glass bottles and paraded at gunpoint, though investigators are still examining the allegations, including the reported use of a firearm.

The teenager's mother was also allegedly assaulted during the incident and subsequently underwent a medical examination.