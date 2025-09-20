Gurugram Doctor Arrested For Running Over 4-Year-Old Boy With Car: Cops

A government doctor has been arrested here for allegedly running over a four-year-old boy with his car in Gurugram's Surat Nagar Phase 2 on September 15, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Hitesh Sharma, was arrested on Friday, and police have seized his car.

According to the police complaint, the incident took place when the boy was playing near his house, and an SUV driven by Sharma hit him and ran over him.

"The car driver (Sharma) stopped the car and got out, but when he saw that the child was seriously injured, he fled from the spot in the car," Jitender, boy's father, stated in the complaint.

Jitender further mentioned that with the help of some locals, he took his son to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the car driver at Rajendra Park police station, and Sharma was arrested on Friday

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)