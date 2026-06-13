Gurugram Couple Claims IVF Clinic Swapped Samples, Twins Not Their Children

Gurugram's Rahul Rathore and his wife, Meenu Rathore, opted for In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) last year. In January, she gave birth to twin girls. As the children bore no resemblance to them, they felt something was amiss and decided to match their DNA with the infants.

The medical procedure, which has many applications, including establishing paternity, turned their happiest moment into a nightmare.

According to the couple, the test results showed their DNA didn't match the infants', proving they weren't their biological children.

They claim the embryo of some other couple was implanted into Meenu Rathore's womb.

A Delhi court has directed the local police to file a case and probe the serious allegation.

IVF Treatment Nightmare

Rahul Rathore said a hospital in Dwarka referred the couple for IVF treatment to an infertility clinic in Delhi's Greater Kailash. Dr Shivani Sachdev was handling the case.

According to the couple, on January 9, 2025, the doctors conducted IVF-linked tests on the woman and assured them the embryo would be developed using their sperm and egg.

Also read: Pregnant Through IVF? Doctors Warn Of A Rare But Dangerous Pregnancy Emergency Rising Among Indian Women

On May 14, 2025, the embryo was implanted into the woman's womb. On January 5, 2026, Meenu Rathore gave birth to two girls.

The test report, according to them, proved the children weren't theirs biologically.

They have alleged that the clinic interchanged their embryo with that of another couple.

Meenu said they want their own child.

"Just as I am searching for my child, the mother whose child I have must also be yearning for them," she told NDTV.

She said she hasn't been able to breastfeed the infants.

"Even though these girls are not ours, we are taking care of them," she said.

Also read: India's Fertility Rate Drops Below Replacement Level for First Time, Reveals Government Report

Rahul Rathore has demanded an impartial investigation into the case. He said IVF records, embryo-related documents, lab records, electronic data, and CCTV footage at the hospital should be preserved for the probe.

Meenu Rathore claimed she has been receiving calls from couples in several countries who were defrauded like them by IVF clinics. She has appealed to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to intervene in the matter.