E20 Row Reaches Delhi Civic Body, AAP Members Climb Benches, Raise Slogans

The political row over E20 petrol has reached the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, where Aam Aadmi Party councillors today stood on benches, clapped in protest and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, disrupting the proceedings.

The protest began soon after the meeting started. Carrying black placards, several AAP councillors moved into the Well of the House and demanded that the government clarify its position on E20 petrol.

The councillors alleged that the higher ethanol-blended fuel had been introduced without adequately addressing concerns raised by vehicle owners over mileage, compatibility and its possible impact on older vehicles.

Placards, Claps And Slogans

Visuals from the House showed several AAP councillors standing on their benches and holding placards above their heads. One placard read, "Ethanol milana band karo, BJP walon sharm karo" (stop mixing ethanol, BJP leaders should be ashamed.)

Another said, "BJP ne janta ka budget bigada, E20 se gaadiyan hui kabada" (the BJP has upset people's budgets and E20 has turned vehicles into scrap.)

The protest affected the functioning of the House, prompting the Mayor to initially adjourn the meeting for 10 minutes.

10-Minute Break, Then More Protests

The break, however, failed to restore order.

When the House reconvened, AAP councillors continued raising slogans from the Well. BJP councillors then began counter-sloganeering against AAP, leading to sharp exchanges between the two sides.

Amid the continuing protests, the House could not hold a detailed discussion on any major proposal. Mayor Pravesh Wahi subsequently got the listed agenda passed and adjourned the meeting.

Mayor blames AAP Councillors For Disruption.

"A detailed discussion had been scheduled on the prevention of serious mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya, as well as water-borne diseases affecting Delhi residents. However, AAP councillors disrupted the proceedings and prevented this important discussion from taking place," Wahi said.

He said it was "extremely unfortunate" that AAP chose political disruption when the House was expected to discuss public health and citizens' welfare.

"The Aam Aadmi Party repeatedly raises issues that fall outside the jurisdiction of the MCD while avoiding discussions on matters that directly affect citizens," the Mayor said.

He added that despite the disruption, the House passed several proposals related to public welfare. The protest and sloganeering continued for around 20 minutes, after which the house was adjourned for the day.

AAP councillors also raised the issues of waterlogging and growing garbage piles in Delhi. The party alleged that the Mayor hurriedly cleared the agenda and adjourned the House without allowing a discussion.

"Had the BJP genuinely worked for the people, its Mayor would not have had to hide and run away from the MCD House like this," AAP said in a statement.

The party alleged that its councillors had sought answers from the BJP over E20 petrol and civic issues affecting Delhi residents, but the proceedings were brought to an end instead.

The Mayor and the BJP are yet to respond over this.

Kejriwal Steps Up E20 Campaign

The MCD protest is the latest leg of a wider campaign led by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal against the rollout of E20 petrol, a blend containing 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol.

Kejriwal has made the issue the focus of a series of press conferences and public outreach programmes. He has been demanding that consumers be given a choice between E20, E10 and petrol without ethanol, with different prices for each fuel.

He had also written to 29 automobile manufacturers, seeking written clarification on whether older vehicles are compatible with E20 and whether owners will be compensated in case of damage or a decline in performance.

AAP has launched an online petition opposing what it describes as the forced use of E20. The petition seeks fuel choices at filling stations and lower prices for E20, with the party arguing that consumers should not pay the same amount for fuel that it claims provides lower mileage.

Kejriwal has also announced a "National Town Hall Against E20" at Delhi's Constitution Club on August 1. The party said vehicle owners, experts and members of the public will be able to participate both in person and online.

The AAP leader has also accused the Centre of using pressure to prevent automobile manufacturers from speaking openly about the possible effect of E20 on older vehicles.

Centre's Defence: E20 Introduced After Testing, Technical Assessments

The BJP has rejected the allegation and asked him to provide evidence of vehicles being damaged by the fuel.

The Centre has defended the ethanol-blending programme, saying E20 was introduced after testing and technical assessments. It has maintained that the fuel does not cause widespread engine or component damage, while acknowledging that some vehicles may experience a reduction in fuel economy.

The government says ethanol blending reduces India's dependence on imported crude oil, lowers emissions and benefits farmers.