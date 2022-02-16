Guru Ravidas And His Significance In Punjab Polls Explained

The Punjab election contest played out 1,000 km away in Uttar Pradesh today as political leaders visited the birthplace of 14th-century Dalit icon, Guru Ravidas, in Varanasi.

At the Seer Goverdhanpur temple for the poet and social reformer in Varanasi, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was among the first visitors; he arrived at 4 am. He was followed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh also visited the shrine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a Ravidas temple in Delhi and even participated in a "Shabad kirtan"; he shared a video in which he played the traditional kartal during a bhajan. Later, he referred to the saint again during a rally at Pathankot in Punjab. "Today is the anniversary of Sant Ravidas-ji. Before coming here I went to the Ravidas Mandir in Delhi and took his blessings. Many devotees from Punjab have gone to Varanasi. Yogi and I have done our best to ensure all facilities for devotees. We have run two special trains. As an MP of Benaras, I have ensured that devotees don't face problems," he said.

The influence of the Ravidas community in Punjab politics can be gauged by the fact that all parties jointly demanded that polls be deferred by a week to enable the pilgrimage.

Here is your 5-point guide to Guru Ravidas and the significance of his birth anniversary: