AAP's Bhagwant Mann To Take Oath As Punjab Chief Minister On March 16

Bhagwant Mann has invited Arvind Kejriwal to his swearing-in ceremony.

Punjab's Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will take oath for the top job on March 16. The 48-year-old comedian-turned politician had yesterday said that his oath-taking ceremony will not be held at Raj Bhawan, as is the custom, but Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party Chief Ministerial candidate met with party chief Arvind Kejriwal today for the first time after an unprecedented win in the state assembly polls yesterday. The duo has a roadshow scheduled in Amritsar on March 13.

He has invited Mr Kejriwal to his swearing-in ceremony.

Mr Mann, AAP's lone MP, contested the state polls from Dhuri, an assembly segment in his Sangrur parliamentary constituency, winning by a margin of over 58,000 against Dalvir Singh Goldy from Congress.

This was his third battle for an assembly seat. He unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly polls against Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal for the Jalalabad seat.

In 2011, he had contested from the Lehra assembly constituency in Sangrur as a Manpreet Singh Badal-led People's Party of Punjab candidate but lost to senior Congress leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.

Before his legislative assembly debut this time, Mr Mann, AAP's most recognisable face in the state, has been elected twice as a Member of Parliament from Sangrur.

AAP had yesterday pulled off a spectacular victory in the Punjab assembly elections.

In what was earlier being seen as a fierce multi-cornered fight, Congress was dislodged to second place, losing over half its vote share, and Akalis in single digits as well. All political heavyweights contesting against AAP lost.

AAP won 92 seats and Congress 18 out of total 117 seats. Akalis bagged 3 and the BJP managed 2.