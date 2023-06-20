Bill Passed For Punjab Assembly To Appoint Chief Minister As Chancellor Of State Universities

The two-day session of the Punjab Assembly began here on Monday

Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to replace the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of state-run universities.

The Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed after a brief debate. Apart from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and a lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member supported it.

The AAP government's move comes amid differences between the Bhagwant Mann dispensation and Governor Banwarilal Purohit on several issues in the past, including some selections the state government made for the post of vice-chancellor.

