Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Welcomes Baby Girl, Shares 1st Pic

Bhawant Mann married Dr Gurpreet Kaur in 2022.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur were blessed with a baby girl today

Sharing the news on X (previously known as Twitter), the Chief Minister said that both the mother and the newborn are doing fine.

In the post, the Chief Minister wrote [originally in Punjabi]: “God has given the gift of a daughter...Both the mother and the child are healthy…”

He also shared his daughter's photograph in another post.

Blessed with baby Girl.. pic.twitter.com/adzmlIxEbb — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 28, 2024

Mr Mann married Gurpreet Kaur in 2022. He was previously married to Inderpreet Kaur, with whom he has one son and a daughter. They were divorced in 2015.

Before joining politics, Mr Mann was a household name as a comedian, singer and actor.