Bhagwant Mann's Wedding Tomorrow: 5 Things About The Bride Gurpreet Kaur

New Delhi:
- Gurpreet Kaur is 32 years old. Ms Kaur's family is from Kurukshetra's Pehwa locality. Her father, Inderjit Singh is a farmer. Her mother Mata Raj Kaur is a homemaker.
- She has two sisters who stay abroad. Sources close to Mr Mann said their families have been associated for years.
- Her uncle, Gurinder Jeet, tells NDTV that Gurpreet was always good at studies.
- She studied at the Mullana Medical College, where she was a gold medallist, says her uncle.
- Sources say that Ms Kaur also helped Bhagwant Mann during his campaign for the Punjab assembly elections.