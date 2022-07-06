Bhagwant Mann's Wedding Tomorrow: 5 Things About The Bride Gurpreet Kaur

Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur will get married at a small ceremony in Chandigarh tomorrow.

Gurpreet Kaur is 32-years-old.

  1. Gurpreet Kaur is 32 years old. Ms Kaur's family is from Kurukshetra's Pehwa locality. Her father, Inderjit Singh is a farmer. Her mother Mata Raj Kaur is a homemaker.
  2. She has two sisters who stay abroad. Sources close to Mr Mann said their families have been associated for years.
  3. Her uncle, Gurinder Jeet, tells NDTV that Gurpreet was always good at studies.
  4. She studied at the Mullana Medical College, where she was a gold medallist, says her uncle.
  5. Sources say that Ms Kaur also helped Bhagwant Mann during his campaign for the Punjab assembly elections.

