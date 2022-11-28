Gurjar Leader, Who Warned Rahul Gandhi, Invited By Congress For Talks

Vijay Bainsla has called for opposing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan. (File)

Amid the ongoing resistance from the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti ahead of the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the ruling Congress has extended an invitation to hold talks with the leaders of the community today. The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra will enter Rajasthan on December 3.

Three state ministers will hold talks on behalf of the Ashok Gehlot government - Dr BD Kalla, Ashok Chandna, and Rajendra Yadav. Several public representatives from Gurjar community, including Vijay Bainsla of Sangharsh Samiti, will be present at the meeting.

On November 13, Mr Bainsla - son of late Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla - called for opposing the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

Slamming the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan for not implementing the remaining demands of the Gurjar reservation agreement, Mr Bainsla had warned the Congress against taking out the yatra.

Meanwhile, Mr Gandhi along with party leaders and workers today resumed Bharat Jodo Yatra from Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh.

Mr Gandhi was also seen riding a motorbike during the yatra in Mhow.

