Gujarat's GIFT City Advances To 37th Spot In Global Financial Centres Index

India's global finance-tech hub, GIFT City, has made a significant leap on the global stage by rising nine places to secure the 37th spot in the 40th edition of the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI 40).

Climbing from its previous ranking of 46th in GFCI 39, the Gandhinagar-based centre has now entered the top 15 financial hubs across the Asia-Pacific region. Remarkably, it stands as the only Indian financial centre included in this elite regional group.

The centre also made notable strides in technology, advancing three spots to claim the 26th position globally in the GFCI FinTech rankings, up from 29th place. The GFCI report evaluates 115 financial centres on their FinTech ecosystem, highlighting key elements like regulatory environment, skilled talent, access to finance, ICT infrastructure, and innovation support. Survey respondents further named GIFT City among the top 15 centres expected to gain even greater global significance over the next two to three years.

This upward trajectory reflects the ongoing expansion of GIFT City's financial services ecosystem alongside its integration of finance, technology, and innovation. Moving forward, the centre plans to focus on deepening market participation, strengthening international connectivity, and building capabilities for complex cross-border financial activities.

Looking ahead, the report outlines five-year priorities for global financial centres, including digital infrastructure such as cloud services and cybersecurity, FinTech attraction, capital market depth, and anti-money laundering frameworks. The GFCI rankings are calculated using 144 instrumental factors and 39,531 survey assessments gathered from 6,147 international respondents.