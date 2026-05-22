Gujarat's Frozen Food Train To Supply KFC, Burger King Across Asia

Adani Logistics Limited, the logistics arm of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, has started a dedicated reefer container train service connecting ICD Virochannagar in Gujarat to Mundra Port in Kutch.

The first train was flagged off on Thursday for HyFun Foods, one of India's major frozen food exporters. The service has been launched in partnership with Evergreen Marine Corporation.

The new rail corridor is likely to help Gujarat's food processing industry grow by making it easier and faster for companies to export frozen food products to other countries.

“The collaboration seeks to combine export efficiency, cargo reliability, and sustainability at a time when India's processed food exports continue to expand across international markets,” the company said.

The train will transport HyFun Foods' frozen products over nearly 320 kilometres from ICD Virochannagar to Mundra Port before shipment to countries including Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Indonesia.

The frozen food products are supplied to global brands such as KFC, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Seven Eleven, Subway, IKEA and Taco Bell.

Located near industrial areas such as Sanand, Viramgam and Kadi, the facility has emerged as an important multimodal logistics hub supporting exporters with rail infrastructure, warehousing and port access.

ICD Virochannagar connects exporters to Mundra and Pipavav ports and also supports domestic cargo movement to states such as West Bengal, Tripura and Assam.

According to the company, the depot has an annual handling capacity of 92,400 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and an upcoming Grade-A logistics and Industrial Park spread across approximately 0.66 million square feet.

Officials said the dedicated rail corridor is expected to reduce transit time, lower logistics costs and minimise spoilage during transportation. The shift from road to rail is also likely to reduce transportation emissions.

Compared to road transport, rail-based cold chain services can reduce travel time, lower transport costs and improve the safe delivery of temperature-sensitive goods, the company said.



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