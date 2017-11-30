Gujaratis From Abroad Return To State To Support BJP In Coming Polls Most Gujaratis say the setbacks they received during last year's demonetisation and the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax, are temporary. Both are considered hot-button issues

The BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for 22 years, is receiving a lot of support from citizens living abroad. In the US, Gujaratis have turned up in large numbers to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his multiple visits . Now, a lot of them are making a beeline for home to support the party in the coming assembly elections in the state.Most say the setbacks they received during last year's demonetisation and the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax, are temporary. Both are considered hot-button issues, given the huge section of trading community in the state, which the Congress is trying to capitalise on. The party has blamed the recent slowdown in economy on GST and demonetisation -- an accusation the government has rubbished.M Patel, a 45-year-old from Kutch who moved to Florida two decades ago, ran into huge losses last year as he was unable to return to India to exchange his old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. This year, the rollout of the GST in July has meant slow pace in business, yet he is optimistic about BJP's return to power.Brushing off the campaign of the Congress, and Patidar leader Hardik Patel who is supporting the party , Mr Patel said, "They won't make a dent on the success of BJP. The lotus (BJP poll symbol) will bloom again in Gujarat, because they have worked for development."Jayesh Patel, the chairman of the Gujarati Society of Central Florida, travels to India on business every few weeks. A lot of NRI Gujaratis, he said, will return to India for the wedding season and will engage in the district-level campaigning in their own capacities."One has to be patient with this government," he said. "Its intentions are in the right place, but change takes time to bear fruit. Though the people of Gujarat have received setbacks to their businesses, but will give the Modi government another chance."The India American Business Association, a forum that connects business leaders of US and India, has seen a steady growth in business engagement from Gujarat. Its chairman, Prashant Patel, told NDTV that the rollout of GST affected the small businessmen, but it will also bring about "transparency in business, which is something investors look for".Though GST is seen as a key reform, small traders, a huge section of which live in Gujarat, have expressed reservations about its complex structure and rules for filing returns, most of which has now been simplified.Mr Patel said GST was a good move and the government agencies could educate people in India and abroad about its implementation. "But despite the rollout of GST, which has caused some slowdown in business, the NRI community stands by Modi," he said.