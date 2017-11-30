PM Modi Meets Mini Replica Of Himself At Gujarat Rally. Video Is Viral

Barely a minute long, the video begins with PM Modi smiling widely and extending his hand out to greet the child. He then bends down to speak with him.
At PM Modi's request, the boy turns and waves to the crowds - drawing laughter from the BJP leaders on the stage.
As PM Modi goes to shake the boy's hand, he notices a black thread tied around his wrist - much like his own. He bursts into laughter, patting the boy approvingly on the head.
"Doesn't my young friend look like someone?" asks PM Modi in a caption accompanying the video:
Doesn't my young friend look like someone? Have a look. pic.twitter.com/nkT9JJafgQ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2017
The video, being shared widely online, is making many smile.
"That kid is sooo cute," tweets one person. "Bal Narendra," tweets another.
The Navsari rally was the fourth and final in a day that saw PM Modi address back to back rallies across poll-bound Gujarat.
Assembly elections will be held in the state on December 9 and 14. Votes will be counted on December 18
Click for more trending news