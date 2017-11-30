PM Modi Meets Mini Replica Of Himself At Gujarat Rally. Video Is Viral "Doesn't my young friend look like someone?" asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, in a caption accompanying the viral video.

Share EMAIL PRINT Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delighted to meet a young boy dressed exactly like him in Gujarat



Barely a minute long, the video begins with PM Modi smiling widely and extending his hand out to greet the child. He then bends down to speak with him.



At PM Modi's request, the boy turns and waves to the crowds - drawing laughter from the BJP leaders on the stage.



As PM Modi goes to shake the boy's hand, he notices a black thread tied around his wrist - much like his own. He bursts into laughter, patting the boy approvingly on the head.



"Doesn't my young friend look like someone?" asks PM Modi in a caption accompanying the video:

Doesn't my young friend look like someone? Have a look. pic.twitter.com/nkT9JJafgQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2017

The video, being shared widely online, is making many smile.



"That kid is sooo cute," tweets one person. "Bal Narendra," tweets another.



The Navsari rally was the fourth and final in a day that saw



Assembly elections will be held in the state on December 9 and 14. Votes will be counted on December 18



Click for more





At an election rally in Gujarat on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delighted to see his "mini-me" make his way to the stage. A video tweeted by PM Modi last night shows a young boy dressed up as the prime minister down to the white beard, rimless glasses, Modi jacket and saffron scarf. The video is a huge hit on social media. In less than 24 hours, it has been 'liked' over 21,000 times and retweeted over 5,200 timesBarely a minute long, the video begins with PM Modi smiling widely and extending his hand out to greet the child. He then bends down to speak with him.At PM Modi's request, the boy turns and waves to the crowds - drawing laughter from the BJP leaders on the stage.As PM Modi goes to shake the boy's hand, he notices a black thread tied around his wrist - much like his own. He bursts into laughter, patting the boy approvingly on the head."Doesn't my young friend look like someone?" asks PM Modi in a caption accompanying the video:The video, being shared widely online, is making many smile."That kid is sooo cute," tweets one person. "Bal Narendra," tweets another.The Navsari rally was the fourth and final in a day that saw PM Modi address back to back rallies across poll-bound Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in the state on December 9 and 14. Votes will be counted on December 18Click for more trending news