In Poll-Bound Gujarat, 'Gabbar Singh' And 'Thakur' Came Together To Protest GST

Tuesday's protest in Surat saw Congress workers dressed as Gabbar Singh and his trusty sidekicks Sambha and Kalia. All of them appeared on horseback, brandishing fake guns, which resembled rifles. Just like the film, the men sported red tilaks, impressive moustaches and beards and laughed their best villainous laughs while shouting anti-GST slogans.
Gabbar Singh's on-screen rival Thakur even joined the protesters - his trademark shawl resting on his shoulders.
#Gujarat: Members of Congress took out a protest against GST in Surat by dressing up as characters from 'Sholay'; detained by police for carrying air guns, which resembled rifles & carrying out rally without permission. pic.twitter.com/wNR06HWZ3L— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2017
But, the protest was cut short after local police detained the Congress workers alleging they did not seek prior permission.
"They took out the rally without permission and were also carrying air guns," Salabatpura inspector VJ Chaudhary told news agency ANI. "A team is coming to take stock of the situation and take further action."
Addressing a rally at Morbi earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at Mr Gandhi's Gabbar Singh jibe saying those who looted the country could only think of dacoits.
The state Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The votes will be counted on December 18.
