In Poll-Bound Gujarat, 'Gabbar Singh' And 'Thakur' Came Together To Protest GST

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, while campaigning in Gujarat last month, had dubbed the Goods and Services Tax or GST 'Gabbar Singh Tax.'

In Surat, Congress workers dressed as characters from 'Sholay' protested the Goods and Services Tax

A unique rally in poll-bound Gujarat saw Congress workers dressed as characters from the iconic Bollywood film Sholay protest the Goods and Services Tax or GST. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, while campaigning in Gujarat last month, had dubbed the GST "Gabbar Singh Tax," referring to the villain from the 1975 blockbuster Hindi film.

Tuesday's protest in Surat saw Congress workers dressed as Gabbar Singh and his trusty sidekicks Sambha and Kalia. All of them appeared on horseback, brandishing fake guns, which resembled rifles. Just like the film, the men sported red tilaks, impressive moustaches and beards and laughed their best villainous laughs while shouting anti-GST slogans.

Gabbar Singh's on-screen rival Thakur even joined the protesters - his trademark shawl resting on his shoulders. 
 
But, the protest was cut short after local police detained the Congress workers alleging they did not seek prior permission. 
 
The rally against 'Gabbar Singh Tax' saw Congress workers dress up as characters from the blockbuster film 'Sholay'


"They took out the rally without permission and were also carrying air guns," Salabatpura inspector VJ Chaudhary told news agency ANI. "A team is coming to take stock of the situation and take further action."
 
The rally was cut short after police alleged the Congress did not seek prior permission for the protest in Surat

Addressing a rally at Morbi earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at Mr Gandhi's Gabbar Singh jibe saying those who looted the country could only think of dacoits.

The state Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The votes will be counted on December 18.

