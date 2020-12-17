Gujarat Toddler's Organs Go To 5 Children After His Death

Parents of the boy decided to donate his organs after his death.

A toddler from Gujarat gave a new lease of life to five children, including two from Russia and Ukraine, when his parents donated his organs after he was declared brain dead following an accident.

Jash Sanjeev Oza was declared brain dead by doctors a few days after he suffered brain haemorrhage due to a fall from the second floor of a house in his neighbourhood while playing, said an NGO on Wednesday, which facilitated the entire process.

The two-and-a-half-year-old boy's heart, lung, kidneys, liver and eyes were donated after a consent from his family, it said.

Parents of the boy, whose father Sanjeev Oza is a journalist, decided to donate his organs after officials of the NGO, Donate Life, approached them, the organisation said in a a release.

Jash's heart was transplanted into a four-year-old child from Russia and lung into to a boy from Ukraine, the release said.

His kidneys were transplanted into two girls, aged 14 and 17, in Ahmedabad and liver into a two-year-old boy from Bhavnagar, it said.

His corneas were donated to Lok Drashti Chakshu Bank, the release said.

