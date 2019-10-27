'Tantrik' Stole Gold Worth Rs 2.4 Crore Luring 4 Men With Treasure: Gujarat Cops

The victims have lodged a police case against the tantrik (Representational)

A man posing as a tantrik allegedly stole 5.5 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from four persons after luring them with promise of buried treasure in Surat in Gujarat, police said on Sunday.

The accused convinced land dealer Jagdish Sakhwada that 36 kg of gold was buried in a pot under the latter's house, said a Kamrej police station official.

"The accused, who identified himself as Sanjay Sharma to Sakhwada, asked that 5.5 kilogrammes of gold be deposited with him to conduct a ritual that would reveal the exact place where the pot is buried," said Deputy Superintendent CM Jadeja.

"Sakhwada and three of his friends managed to pool in Rs 2.4 crore and got 5.5 kgs of gold from a goldsmith. The accused carried out the ritual and then asked the victims to open the room after 15 days. Sharma even left a cobra in the room," he said.

The victims soon realised they had been duped after which they filed a case against Sharma and an associated in Kamrej police station on Friday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.