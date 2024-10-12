2 'Tantriks' Arrested For Allegedly Digging Grave, Cutting Off Head: UP Cops

Police have recovered a shovel and a saw from the accused. (Representational)

Police have arrested two tantriks who allegedly dug a grave and cut off the head, officials said on Saturday.

Haldaur police station house officer (SHO) Rampratap said that the grave of Qari Saifurrahman who passed away in July this year was found in ruins in the Khari area on September 23.

"The head of the body was missing. In this case, when tantriks -- Kasimuddin and Ramveer -- were arrested and questioned on Saturday.," Rampratap said.

The accused told the police that they had cut off Saifurrahman's head from his grave on the night of September 22-23 to perform tantric rituals.

"Kasimuddin said that he got scared due to the uproar over this incident. To destroy the evidence, he went to Mumbai and threw the head in the sea," the SHO said.

Police have recovered a shovel and a saw from the accused. Further investigation is underway, SHO added.

