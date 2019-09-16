Professor Makes Model To convert Hindi, English, Gujarati Text To Braille

This invention is going to be like a boon for the visually impaired, says Gujarat Professor

Gujarat Professor Dr Nikisha Jariwala has developed a model to help visually impaired people translate text of Hindi, English and Gujarati language to Braille language.

"With the help of this model, the visually impaired will be able to communicate easily with everyone and pursue normal education as the model will be able to convert Hindi, English and Gujarati text into Braille. Not only texts but the model will also convert drawings, mathematical equations and text to speech," she told ANI.

Dr Jariwala, who is a professor at a women's college, said that she worked day and night to develop this model.

"This model invention is going to be like a boon for the visually impaired," she said.

The professor said that she made this model while doing her PhD on "Design and development of the model to transliterate digitalised multilingual text into braille and speech - an aid for visually impaired people".

"It took me four and a half year to complete my PhD. I also learned Braille. There are numerous digital documents on the internet, which these students cannot read but now they will be able to gain knowledge through them as well," she said.

Dr Jariwala's model has received acclamation from students, who affirm that the invention will be very helpful to them.

"Earlier, our teachers used to read out newspapers for us. Now, we will be able to read them after the invention of this model," a student Zeel Rathod said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.