Parents Kill Son Over Drinking, Try To Pass It Off As Suicide, Wife Exposes Plot

A shocking case of parents killing their son and trying to pass it off as suicide has come to light in Gujarat .The death of a 23-year-old man, which was initially reported as suicide, has now turned out to be a murder allegedly committed by his parents.

The incident occurred on June 30 in Gundala village of Gondal taluka in Gujarat's Rajkot district. The victim, identified as Ram Babubhai Bambhava, was initially reported to have died by suicide, but a subsequent post-mortem examination exposed parents' role, confirming that he had been murdered.

Following the medical report, the victim's wife, who had been married to him for just four months, filed a formal complaint against her in-laws.

According to the police investigation, Ram had a severe drinking problem, which frequently led to heated altercations with his father, Babubhai alias Atulbhai Ghughabhai Bambhava, and his mother, Manishaben alias Motiben.

On the day of the incident, the parents had a violent argument with their son over his addiction. As the dispute escalated, the mother reportedly forced Ram to drink acid, while the father allegedly assaulted him and subsequently strangled him to death.

To cover up the crime and project it as suicide, the father, Babubhai, reportedly tried to use local political influence. He contacted several local leaders to pressure authorities into conducting a quick panel post-mortem at Gondal Civil Hospital without raising suspicion, according to the police.

However, a thorough police investigation and detailed autopsy findings unravelled the plot, revealing that the death was a homicide caused by poisoning and strangulation.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's wife, Banshiben Bambhava, Gondal police registered a case of murder and arrested both parents, Babubhai and Manishaben.

Further investigation is underway. Ram, whose father runs a local tea stall, was the eldest of four siblings.